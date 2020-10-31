The South Caucasus Imbroglio: Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict – Analysis Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

By Deepak Kumar*



The South Caucasus, which was simmering on a low boil for the last two months, erupted on September 27, 2020 when fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. There have been more than 2,000 fatal casualties and 5,000 injured on both sides. Notably, in a sign of... By Deepak Kumar*The South Caucasus, which was simmering on a low boil for the last two months, erupted on September 27, 2020 when fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. There have been more than 2,000 fatal casualties and 5,000 injured on both sides. Notably, in a sign of 👓 View full article

