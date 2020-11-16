Global  
 

UN Mideast envoy Mladenov calls on Israel to stop Jerusalem settlement project

Haaretz Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Plans to build beyond Green Line before Biden enters White House 'damage prospects for a future contiguous Palestinian State and for achieving a negotiated two-State solution,' Nickolay Mladenov says
