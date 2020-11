Amir sends condolences to Chairman of Sudanese Sovereignty Council on Death of Sadiq Al Mahdi Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Friday a cable of condolences to HE Chairman of the Transitional So... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like