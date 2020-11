Daniel Ricciardo disgusted with 'Hollywood' coverage of Grosjean's F1 crash Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Daniel Ricciardo blasted the 'Hollywood' coverage of Romain Grosjean's fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash on Sunday and sai... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like