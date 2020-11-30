Romain Grosjean sends message from hospital bed after suffering burns in fiery crash, as Daniel Ricciardo slams Formula 1 over ‘Hollywood’ coverage of horror smash
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Romain Grosjean somehow walked away from one of the worst Formula 1 crashes in recent history on Sunday afternoon, and by the evening he was even talking to fans again. Frenchman Grosjean came off the track just three corners into the Bahrain GP and collided with the steel barrier, with his Haas exploding into flames […]
Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan reports.