Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Romain Grosjean sends message from hospital bed after suffering burns in fiery crash, as Daniel Ricciardo slams Formula 1 over ‘Hollywood’ coverage of horror smash

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Romain Grosjean somehow walked away from one of the worst Formula 1 crashes in recent history on Sunday afternoon, and by the evening he was even talking to fans again. Frenchman Grosjean came off the track just three corners into the Bahrain GP and collided with the steel barrier, with his Haas exploding into flames […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Grosjean's 'miracle' escape from F1 Bahrain crash

Grosjean's 'miracle' escape from F1 Bahrain crash 01:02

 Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crash [Video]

F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crash

Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash [Video]

Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash

Still photographs of Romain Grosjean's crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published
Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season [Video]

Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season

File footage of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen who will leave Haas F1 at the end of the 2020 season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Daniel Ricciardo disgusted with 'Hollywood' coverage of Grosjean's F1 crash

 (MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Daniel Ricciardo blasted the 'Hollywood' coverage of Romain Grosjean's fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash on Sunday and sai...
MENAFN.com