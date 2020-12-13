Iran executes exiled Journalist Ruhollah Zam after his role in protests against Iranian authorities
Sunday, 13 December 2020 (
4 minutes ago) (MENAFN)Iran performed the death sentence Saturday against former opposition leader Ruhollah Zam, after declaring his role in a wave of protests again...
Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017, was executed on Saturday, Iran's state television reported. Olivia Chan reports.
Iran executes dissident journalist 01:20
