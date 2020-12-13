Global  
 

Iran executes exiled Journalist Ruhollah Zam after his role in protests against Iranian authorities

MENAFN.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
(MENAFN)Iran performed the death sentence Saturday against former opposition leader Ruhollah Zam, after declaring his role in a wave of protests again...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Iran executes dissident journalist

Iran executes dissident journalist 01:20

 Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017, was executed on Saturday, Iran's state television reported. Olivia Chan reports.

