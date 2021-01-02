Iran has exceeded some limits of the 2015 agreement in the past but this move would mark a notable step toward strengthening its nuclear capacity. The U.S. withdrew from the pact in 2018.Full Article
Iran Tells U.N. Agency It Will Enrich Uranium Back To Pre-Nuclear Deal Level Of 20%
