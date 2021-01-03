Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah called the Ted Cruz-led effort an 'ill-conceived endeavor' and added 'I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?'Full Article
Pence, growing number of GOP lawmakers embrace Trump effort to undo Biden win
Haaretz 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
ANCHORING: 5pm a block new year day
WTVQ Lexington, KY
ANCHORING: 5pm a block
You might like
More coverage
Thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in Florida flagged with problems
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Election officials have flagged more than 30,000 vote-by-mail ballots in Florida for signature issues. With 1.8 million mail-in..