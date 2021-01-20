Rumors swirled earlier in the day of a possible presidential pardon for the former zookeeper currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence for attempting to murder Carole Baskin.Full Article
Will 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic receive a presidential pardon?
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
