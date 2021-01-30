Indian farmers begin hunger strike over new agricultural laws

Indian farmers begin hunger strike over new agricultural laws

India blocked mobile internet services in several areas around New Delhi as farmers began a one-day hunger strike after a week of protests and clashes with authorities that left one dead and hundreds injured. Angry at new agricultural laws that they say benefit large private food buyers at the expense of producers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped at protest sites on the outskirts of the capital for more than two months.

