Qatar- Patients staying longer in hospital due to new Covid-19 variant: Official

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha : There is 82% increase in people in ICUS with COVID-19 in Qatar, Dr Ahmed al-Mohamed, Acting Chairman of HMC's Intensive Care Units said at a press conference held to explain the current Covid-19 situation. 'One of the characteristics of the strain coming from the United Kingdom is that patients experience more severe complications than before and stay for longer periods in the hospital, he explained. 'We are in the midst of the second wave of Coronavirus and the new strain is more severe and this requires cooperation, solidarity and commitment to precautionary measures, Dr Al Mohamed added. Main points from his speech: The new UK variant has contributed to the increase in the number of new daily cases in Qatar. And, worryingly, we are now seeing a very high number of people becoming very sick due to COVID-19 and requiring admission to hospital to manage their symptoms and even admission into ICU for life-saving treatment. It is clear that people are becoming sicker in this second wave of the virus than the first wave due to the new UK variant. In just the past two weeks we have seen: o An 82% increase in people in ICUS with COVID-19 o A 58% increase in people in hospitals with COVID-19 o We have also sadly had 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past two weeks. It is very important that people seek help early - as soon as they notice the signs and symptoms - as the earlier treatment can be given the better the chances of a full recovery. This is particularly important for the older members of the community and those with chronic diseases. The UK variant has the potential to cause more severe symptoms if left untreated, so the importance of early intervention cannot be overstated. Those with mild to moderate symptoms can still stay under home isolation. With the rise in COVID-19 cases causing a significant risk to both patients and healthcare staff, the majority of outpatient services in hospitals and primary health centers have been moved from face-to-face appointments to vírtual services. Despite this, the healthcare system remains active and is providing care and support across all essential services via a range of telemedicine services. With healthcare staff now working round the clock to care for patients with COVID-19, it is important that the public support the health system by only visiting emergency departments or calling 999 for serious, life-threatening medical conditions. Please remember that our Urgent Care Service is available to support you for any urgent, but non-life-threatening condition, via the main helpline on 16000.