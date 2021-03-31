Qatar- Commercial Bank's webinar on 'Investment in Turkey' sees high turnout

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Commercial Bank hosted its first exclusive webinar: 'A Window of Investment Opportunities in Turkey through Commercial Bank, on Wednesday providing its customers with the opportunity to learn more about becoming investors in Turkey. Hosted by Reham Sabri Thawabi, assistant general and head of Sadara Premium Banking at Commercial Bank, the webinar featured a number of high-level Turkish dignitaries and subject experts providing valuable information to customers about Turkey as an investment destination and the 'Citizenship by Investment Programme. The list of speakers included Joseph Abraham, Commercial Bank's GCEO, who delivered the opening remarks; Dr. M. Mustafa Göksu, Turkey's ambassador to Qatar, who discussed the strong economic relations between Turkey and Qatar; Burak Da?l?o?lu, president, Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey who spoke about the investment environment and opportunities as well as the economic reforms being undertaken in Turkey; Abdullah Deniz, project director (MENA Region) at the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, who gave a presentation on reasons to invest in Turkey; Ammar Sadiklar, founder, Kolay Dan??manl?k, who shared his expertise on the 'Citizenship by Investment Programme, Kaan Gür, CEO, Alternatif Bank, who introduced Alternatif Bank; Levent Güven, executive vice-president and head (Treasury and Financial Institutions) who spoke about the services and products offered by Alternatif Bank. On the event, Commercial Bank's GCEO, Joseph Abraham, said, 'Commercial Bank and our fully owned Turkish subsidiary Alternatif Bank are committed to supporting and building on the strategic economic relationship between Qatar and Turkey by facilitating trade and investment. 'By providing end-to-end connectivity we are the natural conduits to encourage trade and investment flows between our two countries. The event is aimed at increasing awareness and knowledge by investors in Qatar about the opportunities in Turkey. I would like to thank all the distinguished speakers as well as the organisers who made the event a success. Reham Thawabi said, 'It was a pleasure to host this webinar and see our customers engaging with world-class experts in the field. I look forward to seeing our customer benefit from other events like this one in the future. On the relations between Turkey and Qatar, Ambassador Mustafa Göksu said, 'The relations between Qatar and Turkey are strategic, special, and only gaining in strength and development. Both countries are working on increasing mutual investment and commercial trade between them. 'They look forward to increasing the cooperation between them and continuing the dialogue. The continuous meetings and visit exchanges between Turkish and Qatari representatives reflect their strong commitment to strengthen their relations of mutual cooperation. On the ongoing work being done to facilitate investments between Turkey and Qatar, Burak Da?l?o?lu said, 'As the Investment Office of the Presidency of Turkey, we have been working with our esteemed Qatari investors for a very long time. We are quite familiar with their priorities and expectations and put in place various special policies to adequately introduce our country to the investors of Qatar. 'Turkey's diversified economy offers many lucrative opportunities and the leaders of both countries share a great vision. As business organizations and Investment Office, we are committed to contribute to this vision at the investment level. We are available to offer our services at our offices at the Qatar Financial Centre. As the Investment Office of the Presidency of Turkey, we are ready to support Qatari investors with all the different aspects of investing in Turkey. This webinar was part of a series of upcoming investment seminars, which will be hosted by the Sadara Premium banking division at Commercial Bank to the benefit of Premium customers. The main customer categories targeted by this webinar were customers looking to buy property in Turkey by cash or through a mortgage loan, customers who want to diversify their investment portfolio, customers looking to get the Turkish Citizenship through the investment programme and frequent travelers to Turkey. MENAFN31032021000067011011ID1101840738