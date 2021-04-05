GFI AND IBFI AMONG TOP-RANKED 'BEST WORKPLACES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE YEAR 2021'

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Value-added food and beverage manufacturing firms International Beverage Filling Industries and Global Food industries place 19th and 33rd respectively in a list of top 45 companies Sharjah, UAE: UAE-based value-added food and beverage manufacturing firms International Beverage and Filling Industries (IBFI) and Global Food Industries (GFI), both part of the Albatha Group conglomerate, have been recognized among the 'Top 45 Best Workplaces� in the UAE' for 2021 by Great Place to Work� - a global research, training and Human Resource consultancy firm that recognizes the Best Workplaces in over 60 countries worldwide. The official list, which was announced during a virtual awards ceremony held on the 1st of April 2021, have ranked IBFI and GFI in 19th and 33rd spot, respectively, in only the first time that both companies participated in the survey. This serves as a great follow up to the distinction of being the first-ever F & B companies in Sharjah, UAE to be issued a Great Place to Work� certification only a few weeks back. Based on confidential feedback from employees and thorough audit of management policies and practices of each of the companies, the list recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a truly serious commitment to creating workplaces that foster trust, pride and camaraderie amongst their employees. 'Both GFI and IBFI have always been at the forefront of the food and beverage manufacturing industry of the UAE by providing world-class quality products and services to partners and customers across local, regional and global markets,' Ahmed Bayoumi, CEO of IBFI and GFI. 'In doing so, our top priority is to ensure that our people � the main reason and greatest asset behind our continued success over the years � live a healthy work-life balance and are all well taken cared for in terms of health, safety, training and professional growth, and overall well-being. All these are in line with IBFI and GFI's strict adherence to Albatha Group's principles of 'doing business with values' and our comprehensive strategy towards building and nurturing a strong team, which includes the formulation of a well-thought plan, relentless focus on execution and adaptation to new global realities. Throughout the selection process, Great Place to Work� conducted an evaluation of each participating organization, wherein 60 percent of the organization's score was based on the results of the Institute's proprietary Trust Index� survey among employees from each organization. The survey included questions related to their attitudes about the management's credibility, employee engagement and job satisfaction. The remaining 40 percent of the scoring was based on the organization's responses to the Institute's Culture Audit�, which included detailed questions relating to bold acts of leadership during the pandemic of the year 2020. 'We are truly proud, honored and privileged to be included in such a prestigious list in only our first round of participation in the survey and that our efforts towards these objectives have already been acknowledged and recognized,' Bayoumi added. 'However, we do not view this simply as an accolade, but more as an achievement in setting an example and benchmark that food and beverage manufacturing workplaces are indeed great places to work.' GFI's frozen and snacking food divisions were established in Sharjah in 1992 and 2010, respectively. GFI produces renowned brands such as Al Areesh, Arctic Gold and Al Ameer frozen food products, as well as Glenda and Amara snacks. On the other hand, IBFI was established in 1993 and produces an extensive range of beverages under the flagship STAR brand. Both GFI and IBFI operate from state-of-the-art food and beverage manufacturing units in Sharjah, managed by a dynamic team of seasoned industry experts, and are certified according to the best global industry practices and standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 22000, Halal, HACCP and BRC.MENAFN05042021005446012082ID1101861711