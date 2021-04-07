Qatar- Certain people exempted from mandatory hotel quarantine by MoPH

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: According to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) website some people, coming from countries which are not in the green list, are allowed exemption from hotel quarantine, provided they belong to one of the groups specified by the ministry. The following groups of citizens and residents returning to Qatar from countries not included on COVID-19 Green List (low-risk countries) are exempted from the hotel quarantine, and will be subject to home quarantine: 1) Minors under the age of 18 who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, who return from alone or with their parents, will be subject to home quarantine for (7) days, provided that both parents have received the COVID-19 vaccine. However, this exemption does not include cases where one parent has not received the vaccine, and therefore should be subject to hotel quarantine. Only members of the family who meet the vaccination requirements may choose home quarantine if they wish. 2) People who have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Qatar and have not completed the specified period of (14) days from the date of the second dose are subject to home quarantine for (7) days or until they complete the duration of (14) days following the second dose, whichever is convenient. 3) Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination outside Qatar, provided they meet the criteria for quarantine exemption. 4) People aged 75 years or above, including one escort only who share the same national address, provided that the escort had received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 5) Pregnant women returning to the country with their husbands or a relative living with them in the same residence who received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 6) Breastfeeding mothers and their infants (up to 2 years of age) returning to the country with their husbands or a relative living with them in the same residence who received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 7) Patients sent for treatment abroad by the Ministry of Public Health according to their health condition, including one escort only living with them in the same residence, provided that the escort had received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The above-mentioned groups must sign an undertaking demonstrating their compliance with the home quarantine procedures. For minors under the age of 18, their guardian or a representative shall sign an undertaking demonstrating the minor's compliance with home quarantine regulations. Returning travelers must also take a COVID-19 PCR test at one of the centers approved by the Ministry of Public Health around the world, or upon their arrival at any of the entry ports. Free-COVID-19 certificates obtained from accredited centers abroad should be valid for 48 hours before travel and up to a maximum of 72 hours upon arrival in the country. If the test result is positive after arrival, the health quarantine procedures applicable in Qatar will be enforced.MENAFN07042021000063011010ID1101877688