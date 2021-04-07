Jordan king, addressing family feud, says 'sedition buried'
Published
The whereabouts of King Abdullah II's half brother, Prince Hamzah, who is at the heart of the dispute, are unknownFull Article
Published
The whereabouts of King Abdullah II's half brother, Prince Hamzah, who is at the heart of the dispute, are unknownFull Article
"Nothing comes close to what I felt - shock, pain and anger - as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family and a leader of..
Jordan's Prince Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah on Tuesday after mediation by the royal family, two days after he was..