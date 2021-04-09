Qatar- Al Sadd look to end QSL on a high ahead of AFC Champions League

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula Champions Al Sadd take on Qatar SC today in their final match, looking to conclude a phenomenal QNB Stars League (QSL) season on a high ahead of their Asian Champions League (ACL) campaign, which kicks off next week. ‘The Wolves' - having sealed the title in Round 18 have not suffered a single defeat this season and a victory against ‘The Kings' today will be icing on the cake for Xavi Hernandez-coached side. They have accumulated 57 points from 18 victories and three draws, scoring a whopping 74 goals, while conceding only 14 goals. However, Qatar SC, coached by Younes Ali, will be hoping to surpass Al Ahli to finish fourth in order to qualify for ACL. They are fifth with 32 points one point behind ‘The Brigadiers', who will face runners-up Al Duhail in their Round 22 match today. Xavi, whose side played a 1-1 draw against Qatar SC in the first leg, expected a tough fight from Qatar SC on their home turf today. 'Qatar SC are a very good team. They are trying to qualify for the Champions League next season. In their last game, they drew with 10 players against 11. It means that the match will be difficult and complicated, Xavi told a press conference yesterday, referring to the match in which ten-man Qatar SC held Al Ahli to a 1-1 draw after Cristian Prieto was sent off at hour mark. 'But, focusing on our team, we would like to finish this competition unbeaten, and of course, we want to get three points. We are going to use rotation again because in this last period, in six days, we had three games. But there are no excuses. We want to finish well and we want to finish with three points. Al Sadd defender Hussam Kamal said: 'It's the final game of the league for us, against Qatar SC, and we want to end the season without any defeats. Getting a win will be a huge boost for us, and will give us an advantage going into the upcoming games (in Asia). Qatar SC coach Ali said his team must go all-out for a victory. 'Facing Al Sadd is not easy at all, especially as they are preparing for Asian Champions League. But, we are looking for a win and we must focus and play with the same enthusiasm like we played against Al Ahli, he said yesterday. Al Ahli, Al Duhail eye strong finish Meanwhile, Al Duhail who have already secured the second position with 44 points will visit Al Ahli Stadium for their final QSL clash. The match is of huge importance for Al Ahli as a win will guarantee them fourth position and a chance to feature in the ACL. 'It is very important for us to finish the season strongly, Al Ahli coach Nebojsa Jovovic told reporters yesterday. 'We are in a good position in the QSL and we want to finish this way so we can have the honour of representing Qatar in the AFC Champions League next season, he added. Al Duhail coach Sabri Lamouchi, while expressing his discontent over a 1-1 draw against 11th-placed Al Khor in the last round, said his team must show improvement in their last match before kicking off the ACL campaign. 'We must avail our chances and bring improvement. The Al Ahli match is our last rehearsal before travelling to Jeddah (for ACL), he said. Al Rayyan wants to secure third position Meanwhile, Al Rayyan will be looking to maintain their third position to qualify for ACL when they will take on Al Khor in their last match today. Al Rayyan suffered a 1-2 defeat in ‘Qatar Clasico' against Al Sadd in the previous round, with coach Laurent Blanc hoping to grab full points to secure third position. With 34 points, ‘The Lions' are just one point ahead of Al Ahli. 'We want to win to maintain our third place in the league and Al Khor want to win as well so it could be an exciting match. In the last match against Al Sadd, we lost but after playing with a big heart. I hope we continue to carry on this performance, Blanc said yesterday.MENAFN09042021000063011010ID1101888756