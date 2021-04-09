Jordan- 'Lost golden city' found in Egypt reveals lives of ancient pharaohs

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 9 (Petra)-- The discovery of a 3,000-year-old city that was lost to the sands of Egypt has been hailed as one of the most important archaeological finds since Tutankhamun's tomb.Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced the discovery of the "lost golden city" near Luxor on Thursday.He said the find was the largest ancient city, known as Aten, ever uncovered in Egypt.It was unearthed within weeks of the excavation starting in September 2020.The city dates to the reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, who ruled from 1391 to 1353 BC.09/04/2021 16:36:45 MENAFN09042021000117011021ID1101890713