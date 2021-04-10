7 people die of Covid-19 in Qatar 964 cases on April 10

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 964 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 552 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 169,086. Out of 964 new cases, 808 are community cases and 156 from travellers returning from abroad. The ministry also announced seven deaths of people 42, 48, 52, 54, 58, 81 and 92 years, taking the total death toll as of today to 331. 43 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 452 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 257 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1705. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar is 189,064 and there are 19,647 active cases under treatment. 4,909 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (13,547 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,797,325 tests. 20,618 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,062,250 . What you can do With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.MENAFN10042021000063011010ID1101894650