EMIRATI TYCOON MOHAMED ALABBAR GIVES HIS MOST PERSONAL INTERVIEW & HIS FIRST COVER STORY TO ENIGMA MAGAZINE - IN PRINT, DIGITAL & VIDEO FORMAT

Mohamed Alabbar This month, Enigma Magazine, a leading lifestyle magazine which profiles international Arab personalities around the world, is featuring one of the Middle East's business icons Mohamed Alabbar in its exclusive cover story. Enigma is honoured to publish Alabbar's first cover story in Egypt - with an exclusive print, digital and video interview in both English and Arabic. The interview took place during Alabbar's last two visits to Egypt and is one of the few truly personal and in-depth interviews with the business pioneer, discussing his fascinating life story as a self-made entrepreneur. In this exclusive interview, Alabbar discusses the pivotal moments of his career and the challenges he faced along the way. He also opens up about his leadership style, his personal passions, his life lessons and his unstoppable vision for his international business ventures across the globe. As a true role model and success stories from our region, this is an eye-opening interview uncovers the secrets to Alabbar's success and what drives him to keep building on his achievements. ABOUT MOHAMED ALABBAR Mohamed Alabbar is most famous as the Chairman and Founder of Emaar Properties, with an impressive track record of successfully developing iconic residential, retail, healthcare, entertainment, hospitality and leisure projects across the globe. Established in 1997, Emaar has several breathtaking international real estate developments under its belt, including its 500-acre flagship mega-development, Downtown Dubai, which boasts the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa and the world's largest, most visited mall - The Dubai Mall. Emaar also recently built the Dubai Creek Harbour with its new Dubai Creek Tower, set to become the new tallest building in the world. Additionally, Emaar has developed the Dubai Opera, the Dubai Marina, Emirates Hills and the sprawling King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia. Emaar also has vast real estate investments in Egypt, including its world-class Uptown residential complex in Cairo, its new Cairo Gate and Belle Vie developments and Marassi, a sprawling development on Egypt's Mediterranean coast. In total, Emaar operates in 14 different countries throughout the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe. Beyond Emaar, Alabbar is also the founder of Eagle Hills, a private real estate investment and development company in the UAE. Alabbar also joined the world's multibillion-dollar food business through his takeover of the Middle East's largest integrated food company, Americana Group. He transformed the food giant, known for the restaurant chains Hardee's, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut, into an even more powerful industry leader. Through his family business, Alabbar Enterprises, Alabbar also operates several international franchises and homegrown brands in the UAE. Alabbar is also a founding partner of Capital City Partners, a diversified financial services firm; and most recently, he launched his digital e-commerce platform Noon.com. Today, Noon has become a major player in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and is growing steadily in Egypt. To increase his e-commerce reach, Alabbar also holds stakes in the global online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter and the regional courier powerhouse, Aramex. ABOUT ENIGMA MAGAZINE : Launched 21 years ago, Enigma Magazine is the Arab world's leading English-language lifestyle publication, providing a mix of high profile interviews, high-end fashion, inspiring travel features and coverage of the best events in the Middle East and beyond. Enigma provides exclusive insights into the region's leading and most glamorous figures. Business moguls, media personalities, society leaders and international celebrities have all graced its glossy pages, accompanied by thought-provoking articles and outstanding photography. Distributed across the Arab world, Enigma has become the definitive source for modern Arab men and women.