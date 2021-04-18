Jordan- India reports new COVID record high daily infections

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, April 18 (Petra) -- India Sunday recorded more than 261 COVID-19 infections, a new record high daily infections, according to the Delhi News Agency (DNA). The DNA cited the Health Ministry as saying today's tally pushes the caseload to some 14.8 million. COVID-19 killed 1,501 people in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the subcontinent country to 1,177,150, the DNA added. AK 18/04/2021 16:45:42 MENAFN18042021000117011021ID1101937556