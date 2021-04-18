Qatar- Iheanacho sends Leicester into FA Cup final

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Leicester City reached the FA Cup final for the first time in more than 50 years as Kelechi Iheanacho's goal secured a 1-0 win over Southampton at Wembley yesterday. A disappointing game was settled 10 minutes after the interval as the in-form Nigerian striker slotted at the second attempt after good work by Jamie Vardy. Leicester, who have never won the FA Cup and last appeared in the final in 1969, will face Chelsea on May 15. A crowd of around 4,000, mainly local residents, were permitted to attend the semi-final as part of a test event for the return of crowds as Covid-19 restrictions ease. There was precious little for them to get excited about in a dull first half, but the second period was marginally better. It was no surprise that Iheanacho scored the winner as he has now netted 10 times in his last seven games. Southampton, who had not conceded a goal in reaching the semi-finals, rarely threatened and failed to register a goal attempt on target. MENAFN18042021000067011011ID1101939344