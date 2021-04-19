Iran says US must show steps to lift sanctions on country

(MENAFN)The US must declare a list of steps it would take to remove sanctions on Iran in order to show its significance in the discussions to renew the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), according to Iran�s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations. Reporters quoted Kazem Gharibabadi as saying that �What is being pursued and discussed in Vienna is presentation of a clear and transparent image concerning the removal of the sanctions.� Press TV reported that he said, �Identifying and listing the steps for the removal of sanctions are necessary in order to examine how serious Washington is in its claim about being willing to return to and fully honor the JCPOA, and to check whether it fits [Iran�s] declared policy.� Ambassador Gharibabadi further declared that �What is being pursued in Vienna is creation of a candid picture about rescinding sanctions,� IRNA reported.