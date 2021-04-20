US asks citizens to avoid India travel amid coronavirus surge

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised United States citizens to avoid traveling to India even if they are fully vaccinated, at a time when the Asian nation is struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19. If a journey can't be avoided, travelers must always wear a mask and maintain a six feet distance from others, the advisory underlined. In this article US wants citizens to get vaccinated before undertaking journey Those who are vaccinated can skip quarantine after returning Separately, Britain also added India to its 'red list' Secretary of State called Britain's move 'difficult but vital' Meanwhile, India hit its highest-ever single-day death count on Monday Statement US wants citizens to get vaccinated before undertaking journey The CDC statement read, "Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel." The body, however, said that fully vaccinated people don't need to get tested unless the destination necessitates it. Information Those who are vaccinated can skip quarantine after returning "If you are fully vaccinated, then do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it and you do not have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States," the top health agency added. Red list Separately, Britain also added India to its 'red list' On Monday, Britain added India to its red list, implying that anyone who isn't a UK, Ireland, or British citizen, can't enter the nation if they have visited India in the last ten days. This order will be imposed from 3 am GMT. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, and South Africa are some other countries that are on the red list. Details Secretary of State called Britain's move 'difficult but vital' UK Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, had termed the decision "difficult but vital." "UK and Irish residents and British citizens who've been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival," he told the Parliament. Britain has also canceled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's upcoming visit to India over coronavirus surge. Data Meanwhile, India hit its highest-ever single-day death count on Monday India, which had made considerable gains in the battle against coronavirus by 2020-end, found itself unprepared when the second wave hit. On Monday, 1,761 new fatalities � the highest so far � were registered, taking the total death count to 1,80,530. As many as 2,59,170 new cases were reported, pushing the total caseload past 1.53 crore. The number of active cases stands at 20,31,977. MENAFN20042021000165011035ID1101947230