UAE Records 1,903 New COVID-19 Cases

Abu Dhabi, Apr 20, 2021, SPA -- The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 192,238 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM News Agency reported. MoHAP reported 1,903 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 500,860. It also announced three deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,559 as 1,854 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 483,180.