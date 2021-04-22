Taliban negotiators left for Pakistan to 'consult' leadership

(MENAFN - Khaama Press) Image Source: Social Media Maulavi Abdul Hakim, chief Taliban negotiator leaves for Pakistan from Doha to consult and seek guidance from Taliban leadership, and whether the delay in US withdrawal will lead to a halt in peace talks and Turkey summit or if there are any other ways to proceed, Taliban officials told Tolonews. The First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh also said that the Taliban's delegation visited Pakistan to seek guidance from Pakistani intelligence agencies. According to Saleh whenever there is a stalemate in the peace talks in Qatar, the Taliban say they left for Pakistan to consult with their elders, he said 'elders' means they are seeking guidance and suggestions from the ISI and Pakistani military. This comes as the Taliban said that the extension of US troops' withdrawal is the main cause for their non-participation in the Turkey summit. 'The US acted in contrast to the Doha agreement, now the Taliban need to consult their elders, I know that they have gone to Pakistan', Tolonews quoted Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.MENAFN22042021000228011069ID1101966160