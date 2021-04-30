Jordan records 35 new COVID-19 related deaths, 1,556 infections on Friday

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 30 (Petra)-- 35 new deaths and 1,556 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Jordan on Friday.With today's fatalities and infections, the caseload and death toll from the disease have increased to 8,836 and 711,373 respectively, since the outbreak began in March of 2020, according to a joint Prime Ministry and Ministry of Health daily brief.Amman saw 695 new infections followed by Irbid 280, Zarqa 177, Balqaa 94, Mafraq 83, Ajloun 59, Madaba 43, Aqaba 33, Jerash 29, Tafila 25, Karak 23, and 15 cases in Maan.The number of cases that required admission to hospitals today stood at 132, while 193 cases have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.With regard to testing, 19,377 tests were conducted Friday, 8.03 per cent of which were positive. The total number of tests conducted since March last year has increased to 6,704,884. MF 30/04/2021 17:36:21 MENAFN30042021000117011021ID1102008375