Jordan- Australians could face jail or fines if they return from India

Amman, May 1 (Petra)-- Australian citizens returning home from India could face up to five years in jail and fines after the government made the journey temporarily illegal.The health ministry said the ruling had been made "based on the proportion of people in quarantine who have acquired a Covid-19 infection in India".Earlier this week, Australia banned all flights from India.There are an estimated 9,000 Australians in India, 600 of whom are classed as vulnerable.This will be the first time Australians have been criminalised for returning to their country, Australian media report. 01/05/2021