Qatar- Local communities invited to help India Covid relief initiative

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) • Qatar Airways and Gulf Warehousing Company support the India coronavirus pandemic relief efforts • Donations can be made until end of this month Qatar Airways has explained how the items accepted for donation as part of the relief initiative for India are being used to help the country tackle the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) surge. 'Qatar Airways and Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) are proud to support relief efforts for India from communities in Qatar, the airline said in a post on its Facebook page. 'We are sponsoring the transportation of designated healthcare goods to the Indian Red Cross Society in Delhi for distribution throughout the country to help curb the crisis the country is enduring now. 'Local communities in Qatar are invited to make donations of much-needed medical equipment and supplies that will be sent on our cargo planes to India in the coming weeks, it added. Qatar Airways had recently announced that it is supporting international efforts to tackle the Covid-19 surge in India, shipping medical aid and equipment to the country free of charge under the QR Cargo 'WeQare initiative. Those interested need to follow instructions provided to make a donation and help make a difference. The types of supplies acceptable for donation are ventilators, oxygen concentrators, medical air compressors, Tocilizumab injection and Remdesivir injection. PPEs (personal protection equipment), clothes or dry rations/groceries are not allowed. Following are information regarding the specific items that are being accepted as well as the conditions to ensure safe transportation for those items, drop-off details, and general guidelines about the shipments: • Ventilators/personal oxygen concentrators: they must be in original manufacturing packaging, and must not be damaged. If they are powered by lithium batteries, please inform the GWC. • Oxygen cylinders: cylinders must be made of aluminium alloy or steel, with a maximum cylinder net weight of 150kg. The working pressure of the cylinder must not exceed 2/3 of the test pressure, but not exceeding five bars (check the valve if visible, or contact the manufacturer or sales person for confirmation). The cylinder must be valid within 10 years from the test period (embossed on the cylinder), and the pressure gauge (regulator valve) must not be damaged. • Medical air compressors: the pressure valve/vessel must be empty (zero). • Drug: Remdesivir injection/Tocilizumab injection: must be in the original packaging, and the Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) is required. The drop-off point is the GWC Logistics Village warehouse unit DWH 1; the location on Google Maps is goo.gl/maps/hACoEFLVZKtSPA8N8 • The timings for drop-off are from 9am-9pm. Donations can also be accepted after 9pm with prior arrangement. For additional information or clarification, please contact: • Jinesh John on phone number 66523886 or • Dipesh Muralidharan on phone number 33143567. Donations can be made until the end of May. Those donating goods must bring appropriate identification (QID) and provide contact details at the drop-off point. The GWC and Qatar Airways personnel will examine the goods and packaging to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations. Items determined not fit for air transportation will be notified/returned to the donor.