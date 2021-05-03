Qatar- Ooredoo supports online sporting event as part of evolved CSR activities

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's leading telecommunications operator has announced it was the Official Telecommunication Partner of the eQatar National Team in the recent FIFA eNations Cup Qualifiers. After a successful partnership with Qatar Football Association (QFA) on the recent West Asian Football Federation championship, Ooredoo worked with QFA again on the virtual sporting event. The eQatar National Team took on five other nations in online matches between 30 April and 2 May 2020, and successfully qualified for the FIFA eNations Cup. Ooredoo's logo was on display at the online matches, highlighting the telco leader's participation. Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Director PR at Ooredoo, said: ‘We're delighted to have had the opportunity to continue our support of sporting events, albeit in a slightly different format to traditional football tournaments. It's been a challenging time for all involved in such events, and we're pleased to see all efforts being made to adapt to the current environment and leverage digital progress to do so. We were incredibly proud to see the eQatar National Team successful in their bid to qualify for the Cup, and wish them all the best in the coming matches!' MENAFN03052021000067011011ID1102019293