Qatar- BPS celebrates May Day

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Birla Public School (BPS) recently celebrated May Day virtually to pay tribute to common workforce. To commemorate the value of labour, to show solidarity with working people and to instill gratitude for labour among the young generation, all the sections celebrated the day. The kindergarten celebrated May Day as 'Dignity of Labour'. During the virtual interactive session, the teachers enlightened the students that irrespective of their job, each worker needs to be appreciated and respected for their selfless work. Grade I and grade II students celebrated the day by encouraging each other to perform household chores which can assist people around them. A special virtual assembly was conducted by grade-III to grade V students to honour the hard work put in by the support staff of the school. The department of social science took an initiative to celebrate International Labour Day. Various competitions were held in grade VI to grade VIII. Cosplay, community helpers collage flag and gratitude card enhanced the importance of the day and instilled moral values in students to understand the dignity of labour in life.