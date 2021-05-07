Jordan- Under 40s to be offered alternative to AZ vaccine

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, May 7 (Petra)-- Most adults under the age of 40 will be given an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to a link with rare blood clots.The UK's medicines safety regulator said there have been 242 clotting cases, with 28.5 million doses of the vaccine administered.But the risk is slightly higher in younger age groups.Low levels of coronavirus cases and the availability of alternative vaccines have also informed the decision. 07/05/2021 15:09:20 MENAFN07052021000117011021ID1102045946