Jordan records 33 new COVID-19 related deaths, 702 infections on Friday

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, May 7 (Petra)-- 33 new deaths and 702 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Jordan on Friday.With today's fatalities and infections, the caseload and death toll from the disease have increased to 9,047 and 718,632 respectively, since the outbreak began in March of 2020, according to a joint Prime Ministry and Ministry of Health daily brief.Amman saw 187 new infections followed by Irbid 144, Zarqa 99, Balqaa 48, Mafraq 47, Madaba 33, Tafila 32, Karak 30, Maan 28, Jerash 25, Ajloun 20, and 9 cases in port city if Aqaba.The number of cases that required admission to hospitals today stood at 96, while 120 cases have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.With regard to testing, 16,288 tests were conducted Friday, 4.31 per cent of which were positive. The total number of tests conducted since March last year has increased to 6,814,404. MF 07/05/2021 17:50:39 MENAFN07052021000117011021ID1102046536