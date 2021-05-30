Jordan Records 672 New Cases of COVID-19

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Amman, May 30, 2021, SPA -- Jordan recorded, in the past 24 hours, 672 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections to 735,811. In a statement issued today, the Jordanian Ministry of Health stated that the total number of recoveries rose to 714,702, after 1,104 additional cases were recorded, and 9 deaths were recorded, bringing the death tally to 9,452. --SPA 18:02 LOCAL TIME 15:02 GMT 0022 MENAFN30052021000078011016ID1102178174