EAA Foundation''s Ramadan 2021 campaign to provide educational opportunities for children

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Since the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Education Above All (EAA) Foundation has launched its nationwide fundraising campaign under the theme of ''Donate To Build Their Future", aiming to support the world's most vulnerable and marginalised children by providing them with the educational opportunities . The campaign intends to support children's access to safe, quality and equitable education in order to unlock their potential and create a better future for themselves, their families and their communities. The campaign will continue to support EAA's projects across the world with a specific focus on supporting children in Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Syria, Palestine and Together project in Qatar, where the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the many pre-existing barriers to accessible education, which include a legacy of conflict, poverty and insecurity. The Foundation's retail partners have further launched a digital outreach campaign to encourage participation in EAA's Ramadan contest through the social media channels of EAA Donate (@EAADonate) and the EAA Foundation @educationaboveall_eaaand with the possibility of donors winning free raffle prizes including cash coupons, Qatar Airways flight tickets, spa treatments, Staycations at 5 star hotels and other gifts. Mubarak Al Thani, Communication manager and head of Advocacy at EAA Foundation, said: ''As with previous years, EAA's Ramadan fundraising campaign aims to support the world's most vulnerable and marginalised children with the educational opportunities needed for them to thrive. This year's campaign comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to build upon the fundamental barriers to education in place for millions of children around the world and we are pleased to have the support of our partners in reaching as big of an audience as possible for our call-to-action to be heard. ''Our mission to ensure that inclusive, equitable and quality education is delivered to those who need it the most continues, and we hope that the campaign draws renewed attention to the power of learning as the most important enabler of human development". EAA Education projects are eligible for Sadaqah and in order to raise adequate funds and enhance participation in the campaign, EAA is continuing to work with many partners across Qatar to drive awareness of the need to provide educational opportunities for children in need, so to help them build a stronger future. These partners include Qatar Airways, Lulu, Marriott Qatar Business Council hotels, Carrefour Qatar, Al Raya Newspaper, the Qatar Women's Association, Yalla Toys, Vodafone, Ooredoo, Mega Mart, Awfaz global schools ,Qatar Football Association, SPAR, Nakhilat, Abdullah Abdul Ghani and Bros, ELAN Qatar and Family Food Center. Partners will be channelling support through internal communications to employees and customers for support to EAA, selling merchandise of which a portion of proceeds are directed towards EAA, matching donations and promoting the campaign's call to action via their social media channels, and in newspaper coverage.