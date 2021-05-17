Covid-19: Sheikh Ahmed hopes UAE will be added to UK''s green list

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE government is talking to the UK about its inclusion in the green list of countries, said a senior official on Monday. ''I am optimistic that UAE will be added to UK’s green list soon. There are more than 150,000 British citizens living here… The two governments are talking about it and sharing information,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group. ALSO READ: Sheikh Ahmed was speaking on the sidelines of the four-day long Arabian Travel Market 2021 that is currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Sheikh Ahmed was hopeful that markets would open over the next six months and the summer traffic would be firm. ''I am optimistic about the summer. People who haven’t been out of their locations for a year and half want to travel now.” Commenting on further financial support requirement from the government, he said the airline will look at how this year fares, how the markets open up, and situation around cash-flow prior to taking any decision. MENAFN17052021000049011007ID1102093088