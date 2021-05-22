Groups exempted from hotel quarantine in Qatar

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: According to Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) people coming from green listed countries and also certain groups of people from countries not on green list are exempted from hotel quarantine. This does not apply for travellers from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri-Lanka and the Philippines. The fully vaccinated people are exempted from both home and hotel quarantine, provided they had taken a MoPH-approved vaccine from Qatar or abroad. Citizens and residents recovered from a previous infection within the last 9 months are also exempted. This rule applies to individuals infected in Qatar only. Citizens and residents traveling from Green listed countries are home quarantined for 7 days and should sign a Home Quarantine Undertaking. The following groups of citizens and residents returning to Qatar from countries not included in the Green List are exempted from hotel quarantine, and will be subject to home quarantine (not for six Asian countries mentioned above): Unvaccinated children aged below 18, whether returning from travel alone or with their parents, are home quarantined for 7 days, provided that both parents are vaccinated. Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose in Qatar and have not completed the specified period of 14 days from the date of the second dose are home quarantined for 7 days or until they complete the duration of 14 days following the second dose, whichever is shorter. Unvaccinated individuals aged 75 and above are home quarantined with one escort from the same household. Pregnant women returning to the country with their vaccinated husbands, or a vaccinated relative from the same household. Lactating mothers and their infants aged 2 years and below returning to the country with their vaccinated husbands or a vaccinated relative from the same household. Unvaccinated patients treated abroad at the expenses of the State with one escort from the same household. This applies after assessing the patient’s health condition by the relevant department at MOPH. The above-mentioned groups must sign an undertaking showing their compliance with the home quarantine measures. However, for those aged below 18, their parents or guardian shall sign the undertaking affirming their children’s compliance with the home quarantine regulations.MENAFN22052021000063011010ID1102115514