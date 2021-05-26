What all you can do from May 28 in Qatar if you are vaccinated

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Cabinet today cleared the first phase of plans to gradually lift the Covid-19 restrictions. Out of the many decision to ease restrictions many decisions were beneficial for people who have already taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Most of these activities need the workers in the establishment also to be vaccinated. Some of the things people who got both doses of Covid-19 vaccine can do in Qatar from Friday, May 28, 2021 are eating indoors or outdoors in a restaurant or café, provided the eatery have a ‘Clean Qatar’ certificate and only capacity of 30%. They can access indoor swimming pools and water parks with a capacity of 20% while outdoors is open for all with a capacity of 30%. Access to health clubs, fitness centers and spas, barber shops and beauty salons with a capacity of 30% READ ALSO: READ ALSO: Access amusement parks and indoor entertainment centers with a capacity of 20%. Attending local and international sporting events with a capacity of 30% in open spaces only Entry to cinemas and theaters for over 12-year old, with a capacity of 30%. Allowed to attend work meetings with a maximum of 15 vaccinators Permission to use personal boats for 10 vaccinated persons. 5 vaccinated people can gather in homes and majlis and 10 vaccinated people in outdoor. During an interview with Qatar Television, when asked ''is it fair to only loosen restrictions for vaccinated people?” Dr Abdullatif Al Khal, Chairman of the National Pandemic Preparedness Committee, said that we are in still at the end of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in Qatar and virus strains are more deadly than before, so giving advantages for those who received vaccine is not unfair, the reason for giving this advantage is to protect the society from the virus.MENAFN26052021000063011010ID1102143983