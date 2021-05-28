People previously infected with Covid-19 also eligible for phase one privileges

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: From today, people who have been vaccinated, or previously infected with COVID-19 in Qatar within the past 9 months and are not yet fully vaccinated, are eligible for the privileges set out in Phase One of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said. Vaccinated people will be able to access these privileges by presenting their Green Ehteraz, which reflects the vaccinated status or by presenting their vaccination card showing their second dose was at least 14 days ago. When using their vaccination cards or vaccination certificates as evidence of vaccination people must show their ID cards as proof of identity. People who are immune as a result of infection, those who have been previously infected within the last 9 months and not yet vaccinated, can obtain an official certificate of immunity which can be downloaded from the My Health Patient Portal which they can present and will enable them to access the Phase One privileges. This applies to: 1. Individuals who have received both doses of vaccine within the last 9 months 2. Individuals who have been previously infected with COVID-19 in Qatar within the past 9 months The above applies to people of all ages; children are classified the same as adults in terms of the requirements. To download the certificate, register an account with the My Health Patient Portal • Activation of the account will take approximately 24 hours • Once your account is activated, you can download the certificate of immunity • Vaccination certificates can also be downloaded from MOPH website using this MENAFN28052021000063011010ID1102163212