Covid-19: Saudi alters vaccine schedule for those who test positive after first dose

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi health authorities have announced a change in the vaccination schedule for those who test positive for Covid after receiving their first shot of the vaccine. According to , patients who test positive for Covid after their first jab will have to wait six months before they receive their second. ''The second dose will be rescheduled for those infected with the virus after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, and it will be after six months of recovery," the Kingdom's Ministry of Health said. The Ministry also clarified that those who come into contact with an infected individual 14 days after their first or second dose of the vaccine would not be required to quarantine. However, people living with large groups are exempt from the rule. The person is required to isolate and take a PCR test if Covid symptoms occur. Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 11 new Covid deaths and 1,215 new cases in the country, where 13.6 million people have received a vaccine.