(MENAFN - NewsBytes)narendra modi twitter, pm modi, narendra modi, cbse meeting, cbse meeting today, ramesh pokhriyal news, cbse class 12 board exam 2021 latest news in hindi, dr ramesh pokhriyal nishank, nishank, cbse 12th exam cancelled 2021, cbse 12 exam cancelled, ramesh pokhriyal twitter, pokhriyal, ramesh pokhriyal live today, ramesh pokhriyal, class 12 board exam 2021 live, cbse class 12 board exam 2021 live, cbse class 12 exam cancelled, cbse exams cancelled, cbse live update, cbse latest news in hindi, cbse 12th exam update, cbse live updates, cbse 12th exam 2021 latest news, is cbse exam cancelled 2021, boards 2021 class 12, cbse latest news for class 12 2021 in hindi, class 12 exam cancelled 2021, cbse news today for class 12 in hindi, latest updates of cbse class 12, is class 12 exam cancelled, class 12 board exam 2021 cancelled, class 12 exam cancel, cbse class 12 cancelled, cbse date sheet 2021 class 12, cbse class 12 decision, cbse class 12 boards, cbse class 12 board exams 2021, cbse boards class 12, class 12 exam cancelled, class 12 exams cancelled"> type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"https:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/india\/modi-meeting-cbse-class-xii-board-examinations-canceled\/story"},"isPartOf":{"@type":"CreativeWork","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com"},"inLanguage":"en","headline":"CBSE Class XII board examinations canceled due to COVID-19 | NewsBytes","description":"The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for Class XII","keywords":"narendra modi twitter, pm modi, narendra modi, cbse meeting, cbse meeting today, ramesh pokhriyal news, cbse class 12 board exam 2021 latest news in hindi, dr ramesh pokhriyal nishank, nishank, cbse 12th exam cancelled 2021, cbse 12 exam cancelled, ramesh pokhriyal twitter, pokhriyal, ramesh pokhriyal live today, ramesh pokhriyal, class 12 board exam 2021 live, cbse class 12 board exam 2021 live, cbse class 12 exam cancelled, cbse exams cancelled, cbse live update, cbse latest news in hindi, cbse 12th exam update, cbse live updates, cbse 12th exam 2021 latest news, is cbse exam cancelled 2021, boards 2021 class 12, cbse latest news for class 12 2021 in hindi, class 12 exam cancelled 2021, cbse news today for class 12 in hindi, latest updates of cbse class 12, is class 12 exam cancelled, class 12 board exam 2021 cancelled, class 12 exam cancel, cbse class 12 cancelled, cbse date sheet 2021 class 12, cbse class 12 decision, cbse class 12 boards, cbse class 12 board exams 2021, cbse boards class 12, class 12 exam cancelled, class 12 exams cancelled","articleSection":"India News","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/india\/modi-meeting-cbse-class-xii-board-examinations-canceled\/story","image":["https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l177_16471622557374.jpg","https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/177_16471622557374.jpg"],"datePublished":"2021-06-01T19:55:49+0530","dateModified":"2021-06-01T19:55:49+0530","articleBody":"The central government on Tuesday decided to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII board examinations. The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the possibility of conducting the examination amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Originally, the exams were scheduled to be held between May-June, but they had to be postponed. The PM's office (PMO) said that the Class XII examinations have been canceled in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19. The CBSE will take steps to compile results of Class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. Students who still wish to take the exams will be allowed to do so when the situation becomes conducive. According to the PMO, Modi observed during the meeting that COVID-19 had affected the academic calendar. This caused immense anxiety among students, parents, and teachers, the PMO's statement quoted Modi as saying, adding that the PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. Modi also noted that the COVID-19 situation is dynamic, the statement added. Before the Centre decided to cancel the exams, facing pressure from parents and states, it was considering alternative ways to conduct the board exams. One idea was to conduct the exams for major subjects within three months, while another aimed to conduct shorter 90-minute exams for major subjects in two phases. It had asked states to submit their suggestions by May 25. After the announcement, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, PM Modi today announced to cancel Class XII CBSE board exams with a view to safeguard the health and future of the youth. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who had earlier pushed to cancel the exams, said, This decision is in favor of students and teachers...Students should be evaluated on their earlier performances. The examinations for Class X had already been canceled in April, when the postponement of the Class XII exams was announced. Both exams were previously scheduled to be held in May and June, however, India faced a brutal second wave of COVID-19 in April-May. Last year, the board examinations had to be postponed mid-way in March. The exams were eventually canceled as the pandemic progressed and the students were graded on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Competitive examinations such as the JEE and NEET were also postponed twice last year due to the pandemic when India witnessed its first wave of COVID-19. ","author":{"@type":"Person","name":"Siddhant Pandey","sameAs":["https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/author\/siddhant\/177","https:\/\/twitter.com\/NotSiddharth "]},"publisher":{"@type":"NewsMediaOrganization","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/newsbytesGoogle.png","width":202,"height":60,"associatedMedia":{"@type":"imageObject","url":"https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l177_16471622557374.jpg","caption":"CBSE Class XII board examinations canceled due to COVID-19 | NewsBytes","description":"CBSE Class XII board examinations canceled due to COVID-19 | NewsBytes","width":1440,"height":810MENAFN01062021000165011035ID1102189366