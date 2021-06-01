(MENAFN - NewsBytes)Lenovo, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro design, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro display, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro webcam, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro specifications, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro processor, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro RAM, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro storage, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro battery, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro connectivity, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro OS, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro price, Windows 10 Home, 11th-generation Intel Core i7, Intel Core -series processor, NVIDIA GeForce GPU, Dolby Vision display, tech news, technology news"> type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"https:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/science\/lenovo-legion-5-pro-laptop-listed-in-india\/story"},"isPartOf":{"@type":"CreativeWork","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com"},"inLanguage":"en","headline":"Lenovo Legion 5 Pro officially listed in India; launch imminent | NewsBytes","description":"Lenovo is likely to launch its Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop in India soon","keywords":"Lenovo, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro design, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro display, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro webcam, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro specifications, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro processor, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro RAM, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro storage, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro battery, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro connectivity, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro OS, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro price, Windows 10 Home, 11th-generation Intel Core i7, Intel Core -series processor, NVIDIA GeForce GPU, Dolby Vision display, tech news, technology news","articleSection":"Science News","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/science\/lenovo-legion-5-pro-laptop-listed-in-india\/story","image":["https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l61720210601160011.png","https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/61720210601160011.png"],"datePublished":"2021-06-02T00:45:03+0530","dateModified":"2021-06-02T00:45:03+0530","articleBody":"Lenovo is likely to launch its Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop in India soon. The device has been listed on the official website with its full specifications and features. As for the key highlights, it will come with a 165Hz display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and an 11th-generation Intel Core H-series processor - quite like the Legion 5i, 5i Pro, and 7i laptops. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro will feature an aluminium body with narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, and a 720p webcam with an ''E-camera shutter.'' The laptop will bear a 16.0-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate, 500-nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision. It will also support HDR 400, DC dimmer, and G-Sync. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro will draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, combined with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It will run on Windows 10 Home OS and pack an 80Wh battery with fast-charging support. The laptop will pack dual 2W stereo speakers with HD audio. The I\/O ports on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro will include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, four USB 3.2 ports, a power connector, an Ethernet slot, and a headphone jack. It will also have dual DDR4 SO-DIMM slots and a dual-channel cable for extending RAM. For wireless connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop in India will be announced at the time of the launch. However, for reference, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro starts at $1,330 (around Rs. 97,000).","author":{"@type":"Person","name":"Surbhi Shah","sameAs":["https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/author\/surbhi\/224","https:\/\/twitter.com\/surbhi02shah"," https:\/\/www.linkedin.com\/in\/surbhi-shah-b20978b8\/"]},"publisher":{"@type":"NewsMediaOrganization","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/newsbytesGoogle.png","width":202,"height":60,"associatedMedia":{"@type":"imageObject","url":"https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l61720210601160011.png","caption":"Lenovo Legion 5 Pro officially listed in India; launch imminent | NewsBytes","description":"Lenovo Legion 5 Pro officially listed in India; launch imminent | NewsBytes","width":1440,"height":810MENAFN01062021000165011035ID1102189390