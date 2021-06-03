More than half of UK adults have had second jab

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 3 (Petra)-- More than half of UK adults have now had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, official figures show.The British prime minister, who had his own second jab on Thursday, welcomed the "amazing achievement", tweeting: "Now let's finish the job."A total of 26,422,303 second doses have been given out since the vaccine rollout began nearly six months ago.It comes a day after Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed three quarters of UK adults have had a first jab.Three of the four vaccines approved for use in the UK require two doses for maximum protection against Covid-19.Meanwhile, cases continue to rise in the UK with another 5,274 infections reported on Thursday, and another 18 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test.//Petra// 03/06/2021 23:06:16MENAFN03062021000117011021ID1102207468