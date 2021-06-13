New coalition approved, swear in new Gov' t, ending Netanyahu 12-year rule

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 13 (KUNA) -- Israel's parliament (the Knesset) voted to swear in a new government Sunday, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Far-right politician Naftali Bennett, who once worked for Netanyahu, becomes Israel's new prime minister for two years in a coalition agreement that includes eight separate parties and is led by Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid.Lapid will serve as foreign minister and become prime minister after Bennett's two-year stint.The change came by the slimmest of margins: 60-59, with one member abstaining.In his speech, Bennett echoed Netanyahu's stance on the Iran nuclear agreement, calling its renewal a mistake. "Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons," he said. (end) nq.mb MENAFN13062021000071011013ID1102266256