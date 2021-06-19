Iran' s Raisi elected president with about 62% of vote

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iran's Ebrahim Raisi was elected president with just under 62 percent of the vote, according to figures released Saturday by Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli. Voter turnout for Friday's election was 48.8 percent of the more than 59 million eligible voters, he said -- a record low for a presidential election in the Islamic republic. In second place by a wide margin was the ultraconservative Mohsen Rezai, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who won 11.8 percent. He was followed in third place by the only reformist left in the race, former central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, who scored 8.4 percent. Last placed out of the four candidates was another ultraconservative, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, who won 3.5 percent. Over 3.7 million ballots were declared void -- more votes than were won by second placed Rezai. Three of the original seven candidates had dropped out two days before the election -- reformist Mohsen Mehralizadeh and ultraconservatives Saeed Jalili and Alireza Zakani.MENAFN19062021000067011011ID1102309149