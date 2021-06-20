US paramount priority is preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapon - WH adviser

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 20 (KUNA) -- US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the US "paramount priority" is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon."What we need to do in the United States is keep our eye on the ball," Sullivan told ABC network. "Our paramount priority right now is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon." "We believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve that, and so we''re going to negotiate in a clear-eyed, firm way with the Iranians to see if we can arrive at an outcome that puts their nuclear program in the box," he added.Asked about Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zarif optimism about reaching a deal before the new president Ebrahim Raisi takes office and if he shares that optimism, Sullivan responded, "there is still a fair distance to travel on some of the key issues, including on sanctions and on the nuclear commitments that Iran has to make." He continued "but the arrow has been pointed in the right direction in terms of the work that's getting done in Vienna" and that "the whole question of which sanctions will be lifted is currently being negotiated in Vienna." Negotiators representing Iran and six world powers adjourned today talks in Vienna on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal after over a week of negotiations in their latest round. (end) si.mb MENAFN20062021000071011013ID1102311845