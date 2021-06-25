MoI webinar cautions abuse of prescription medicines

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The General Directorate of Drug Enforcement at the Ministry of Interior organised an awareness webinar on ''medical drugs and their misuse.” The event dealt with several topics related to dispensing medicines and medical drugs and their abuse. It also discussed the adverse effects of addiction and the solutions available in cooperation with treatment and rehabilitation institutions. The webinar was held in connection with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in cooperation with the Drug Prevention Subcommittee, Hamad Medical Corporation, and the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI). More than 120 people attended the event. Dr. Mohamed Abdel Alim Ibrahim from the Mental Health Department of Hamad Medical Corporation, Dr. Sharifa Al Emadi, Executive Director of DIFI, and Dr. Omar Yasser Khader from the Inspection and Narcotics Section of the Pharmacy and Drug Control Dept at the Ministry of Public Health were among the speakers. ''The medicine should be given in the right way at the right time, and everyone must respect the medical specialties. Medicines are only given by the specialist doctor,” said Dr. Abdel Alim. ''Responsibility in this regard must be taken into account and left to the doctor, who is the one who determines the necessary treatment and the sufficient amount of it,” he added. Dr. Abdel Alim emphasised that drugs should not be used in all cases and that misusing them harm the person. It must be used with the observance of the specialised doctor.” The symposium also discussed the approved procedures and controls for examining drugs containing narcotics and psychotropic substances and the type of drugs prohibited from possession of those coming to Qatar. The discussion also covered the role of the family in addressing the addiction and the importance of raising community awareness regarding the misuse of medical drugs.MENAFN25062021000063011010ID1102342987