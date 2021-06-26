England beat Sri Lanka in third T20I: Records broken

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) England thrashed Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the third T20I to seal the series by a 3-0 margin. Batting first, England managed 180/6 in 20 overs, with Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan scoring respective half-centuries. However, Sri Lanka folded for 91/10 as England prevailed in style. David Willey claimed three wickets for the home side,'' Here we present the records that were broken. In this article How did the match pan out? England's Bairstow and Malan script these records ENG vs SL How did the match pan out? England added 105 runs for the first wicket to set up the perfect platform. The hosts lost two for 143 before Sri Lanka hit back and reduced them to 180. Dushmantha Chameera claimed four wickets for the Lankans In reply, Sri Lanka folded for just 91. David Willey claimed three scalps to shine for the hosts. Sam Curran (2/14) also shined for England. Duo England's Bairstow and Malan script these records Jonny Bairstow scored a 43-ball 51, He hit five fours and a six. He has raced to 1,114 runs at an average of 29.31. The England batter notched up his seventh fifty in T20Is. Meanwhile, Dawid Malan (76) got to 1,090 runs. The southpaw smashed five fours and four sixes. Malan hit his 11th fifty in T20Is. MENAFN26062021000165011035ID1102348897