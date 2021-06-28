2021 Wimbledon: Frances Tiafoe claims shock victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round for the third time in straight sets against Frances Tiafoe. The American played a particular brand of aggressive tennis that eventually saw him pick up a shock 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win. Tsitsipas most recently faced Novak Djokovic in the French Open final and won the first two sets. In this article How the match panned out A look at the stats Unwanted Wimbledon record for Tsitsipas Backhand proving to be problem for Tsitsipas Match How the match panned out Tiafoe secured an early break and won the first set. Despite a strong performance from Tsitsipas, Tiafoe won the second set courtesy of a late break. The American continued his aggressive style, giving Tsitsipas no room for error. The final set once gain saw the American secure an early break and sail to a relatively easy victory. Numbers A look at the stats This was the third time in the last 15 matches that Stefanos Tsitsipas has lost the first set. The last time Tsitsipas lost the first set was against American John Isner in the 2021 French Open. Tsitsipas no longer has a 100% record over Tiafoe. The head-to-head is now equal with each having one match win. Performance Unwanted Wimbledon record for Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas has a terrible Wimbledon record. Having previously appeared in the tournament thrice, he has been eliminated in the first round twice. His straight-sets loss to Tiafoe marks the third time that the Greek international has been eliminated in the first round. Performance Backhand proving to be problem for Tsitsipas Tsitsipas' backhand was heavily exploited by Novak Djokovic in the French Open final. Tiafoe also continued the trend of exploiting the Greek's backhand. Although Tsitsipas responded well in the third set, the American managed to hold on and claim a shock victory. MENAFN28062021000165011035ID1102357114