One death, 146 Covid-19 cases in Qatar on June 30

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha : Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 146 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 186 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 219,985. Out of 146 new cases, 78 are community cases and 68 from travellers returning from abroad. A 67-year-old person died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total death toll from Covid-19 stands at 591. 32,682 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 3,177,744. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar till now is 222,217 and there are 1,641 active cases under treatment. 6,690 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (22,466 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 2,172,413 tests. Two person were admitted in intensive care in the last 24 hours and 50 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There were four cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 98. With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for every-one to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.