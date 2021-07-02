133 Covid-19 cases reported in Qatar on July 2

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 133 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 115 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 220,100. Out of 133 new cases, 64 are community cases and 69 from travellers returning from abroad. No death was reported in the last 24 hours. The total death toll from Covid-19 stands at 591. 33,493 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 3,211,237. With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for every-one to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.MENAFN02072021000063011010ID1102381707